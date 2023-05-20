Press Release

May 19, 2023 12:00 EDT

2023 Colorado Manufacturer of the Year dpiX Announces New Name: InnovaFlex Foundry

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 19, 2023 (Newswire.com)

dpiX, a Colorado-based local semiconductor manufacturer and 2023 Colorado Manufacturer of the Year in the technology sector, today unveiled a major corporate rebranding to become InnovaFlex Foundry. The rebranding represents a strategic move in a new, innovative direction. Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Pack unveiled the new corporate identity alongside Mayor John Suthers, state representatives from Senator Michael Bennet and from Congressman Doug Lamborn, Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, and members of the Colorado Springs City Council at InnovaFlex headquarters.

The new corporate identity reflects InnovaFlex’s expanded commitment to innovation and growth in even more markets, building upon the company’s 20-year history of delivering high-quality digital imaging solutions to a range of industries including military, medical, industrial, and security imaging.

“InnovaFlex’s new corporate identity represents a significant and strategic step forward for our company,” said Lindsay Pack, CEO. “As the only company in the U.S. to do what we do, we are excited to find new ways to push the boundaries of what’s possible in semiconductors, and we believe this new identity reflects our vision for the future of the industry.”

The unveiling event included a presentation by Pack, showcasing the new corporate identity and its significance for the company’s future. Attendees were also able to view the new logo and branding, with a celebratory social following the announcement.

About InnovaFlex Foundry

InnovaFlex Foundry is a nontraditional semiconductor, design and manufacturer that has capabilities to create a variety of electronics on both glass and flexible substrates. InnovaFlex provides the foundation for some of today’s most innovative solutions in the military, medical, industrial, and security imaging businesses. At InnovaFlex, what we are doing is making a positive impact through collaboration, innovation, and technology. We believe the HOW we do things is as important as WHAT we do. To learn more, visit https://www.innovaflexusa.com.

