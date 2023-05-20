Bluebonnet Ridge, a New Community by The Michaels Organization Offering Affordable Luxury Apartments, Begins Leasing

New housing in Ellis County, Texas offers comfort and convenience for an affordable price

Located at 200 Valek Road just south of Dallas, Bluebonnet Ridge offers spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments now available with appliances including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and in-unit washer and dryer connections. Units also feature granite countertops, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and covered patios and balconies.

The Bluebonnet Ridge community comprises 264 newly-constructed apartment homes throughout nine, three-story apartment buildings on approximately 15 acres of land. Residents can also look forward to community amenities such as a fully-functional community room, leasing office, business center, sparkling pool, fitness center, and dog park.

Bluebonnet Ridge is located in close proximity to several Ennis Independent School District public schools including Ennis High School, Ennis Junior High School, and Sam Houston Elementary School.

The community is also located near several commercial retail destinations including a Walmart Supercenter and the Ennis Crossroads Shopping Center and is down the block from Buc-ee’s and Walgreens Pharmacy. Also easily accessible from Bluebonnet are multiple restaurants and dining options including Ennis Family Restaurant, Bubba’s BBQ and Steakhouse, and Bluebonnet City Grill.

Managed by The Michaels organization, Bluebonnet gives residents the flexibility of using an online resident portal to conveniently pay rent and submit work orders online.

Bluebonnet Ridge offers LIHTC affordable apartments. Families or individuals interested in applying must have a minimum income to qualify but must not go over the maximum income limits. These limits are based on the number of people within the household.

For more information on rental requirements and to apply, visit us online or at the Bluebonnet Ridge rental office.

About The Michaels Organization: Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, with full-service capability in development, property and asset management, construction, acquisitions, and investment. With a national footprint that stretches across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels offers comprehensive solutions that jumpstart housing, education, civic engagement, and neighborhood prosperity and is committed to creating Communities that Lift Lives.

