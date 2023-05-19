Press Release

May 18, 2023 11:00 EDT

“Letters from a Trauma Survivor” by Recovery Ryder

Emotional and psychological trauma manifests in a myriad of ways. And for those who are in the throes of trauma-induced depression, PTSD, and generational family trauma, understanding the impact of trauma can be overwhelmingly challenging. But with patience, professional help, and the support of fellow survivors, the impossible becomes possible. As a multi-trauma survivor, Recovery Ryder endured various forms of trauma over the course of her life but never gave up. Turning her pain into purpose, she penned a series of letters to inspire other trauma survivors to embark on their own healing journey.

In Letters from a Trauma Survivor, Ryder relates the feelings of pain, uncertainty, and brokenness she experienced after trauma. Using her pen to illustrate the power of using one’s voice, she shatters the silence, stigma, and shame associated with trauma to encourage others to reclaim their life. And for those who have not experienced trauma, Ryder’s letters expose the harsh realities of trauma survival, fostering empathy and mental health awareness. This raw account of human resilience reminds readers that while there is pain in life, there is still hope. And with hope, there is a path toward recovery.

Letters from a Trauma Survivor is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. ISBN: Hardcover: 979-8-8229-1425-4

Paperback: 979-8-8229-1427-8

eBook: 979-8-8229-1426-1

Publication Date: Available now on Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com

About the Author

To learn more about the author and her recovery journey, please visit her on Instagram @recoveryryder or visit http://www.josmoak.com.

