Press Release

•



May 17, 2023 09:00 EDT

VBA brokers can leverage ThreeFlow’s Benefits Placement System to simplify the benefits decision process

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Vision Benefits of America, Inc. (VBA), a commercial group benefits organization, announced its participation with ThreeFlow to provide brokers with a way to simplify their new business RFP and renewal process.

ThreeFlow allows brokers and insurance carriers to spend less time on manual tasks and more time maintaining their relationships and enhancing their collaborative efforts to help employers make the best benefit decisions for their employees.

“We look forward to expanding and nurturing our broker relationships with the help of ThreeFlow’s software,” said Matt Cuomo, Vice President of Sales at VBA. “Through this software, brokers can easily collect proposals and renewals from VBA, giving them more time to focus on eye health and plan design.”

Since 2015, ThreeFlow’s enterprise software has allowed brokers and insurance carriers to manage the benefits placement process in a streamlined, shared system. With this system, ThreeFlow has created a space that allows for a better benefits decision process among carriers, brokers and their clients.

“We created the very first Benefits Placement System (BPS) to help carriers differentiate benefits value and build stronger relationships with brokers and clients,” said Ryan Sachtjen, CEO and co-founder of ThreeFlow. “With our common goal of modernizing the benefits selection process with consistent workflows, we look forward to supporting their focus on personalized service.”

About VBA

Founded in 1965 as one of the first preferred provider organizations (PPO) in the nation, VBA has proudly offered group vision benefits to corporations, municipalities, schools, health and welfare funds, hospitals and health maintenance organizations for over 50 years. Seeking to capitalize on its experience and expand its offerings beyond vision, VBA also provides cost-effective dental solutions across the nation through plans administered and underwritten by the TruAssure Insurance Company. Some plans may not be available in all states. For information, please visit www.vbaplans.com.

About ThreeFlow

ThreeFlow is a Benefits Placement System, enterprise software that allows benefits brokers and insurance carriers to maintain their relationships and enhance collaborative efforts to help employers make the best benefit decisions for their employees. We connect people, systems, and information to enable operational advantages, data-driven decisions, and top-talent retention. Learn more at threeflow.com.

Source: VBA