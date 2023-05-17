Press Release
May 16, 2023
HASK spills the tea on tea tree and scalp care. The new Tea Tree Pre-Shampoo Scrub gently exfoliates the scalp to remove dry flakes, excess oil and product buildup. Our hero collection now offers consumers a complete hair and scalp regimen that creates the optimal environment for healthy hair.
NEW YORK, May 16, 2023
–
Inspired Beauty Brands is proud to announce the Launch of HASK’s Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Pre-Shampoo Scrub.
WHO IT’S FOR: Those with dry, flaky, itchy or oily scalps. Suitable for all hair types and textures. Color safe.
FREE OF: sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colors. Cruelty-free and vegan.
BENEFITS:
- Gently cleanses and exfoliates the scalp.
- Helps remove dead skin cells, impurities and product buildup.
- Helps promote a healthy scalp. Helps soothe and refresh the scalp.
- Light gentle lather to help with spread-ability & rinse out.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Sugar – provides gentle exfoliation and dissolves easily.
- Tea Tree Oil – known to help unclog hair follicles and nourish roots.
- Rosemary Extract – known to soothe dry, itchy scalps.
- Menthol – provides a cooling effect for a refreshed feel.
- Glycerin – helps hair and scalp retain moisture.
OPTIMIZE YOUR HAIR & SCALP ROUTINE:
STEP 1: EXFOLIATE. Pre-Shampoo Scrub: removes product buildup + dry flakes.
STEP 2: CLEANSE. Shampoo: soothes the scalp + gently cleanses strands.
STEP 3: CONDITION. Conditioner: restores essential moisture to scalp + hair.
STEP 4: TREAT HAIR & SCALP MASK. Relieves irritated scalp + nourishes strands to promote soft, manageable hair.
STEP 5: PROTECT 5-IN-1 LEAVE-IN: Detangles, hydrates + protects against heat damage.
CLINICAL RESULTS:
- 98% saw a healthier scalp after use*
- 95% felt product removed build-up after use*
- 93% felt soothing relief to a dry, itchy scalp*
* based on a consumer panel study of 100+ participants
Available nationwide at Ulta, CVS, Walgreens, HEB, Amazon, and Walmart.
