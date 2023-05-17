Press Release

May 16, 2023 10:00 EDT

HASK spills the tea on tea tree and scalp care. The new Tea Tree Pre-Shampoo Scrub gently exfoliates the scalp to remove dry flakes, excess oil and product buildup. Our hero collection now offers consumers a complete hair and scalp regimen that creates the optimal environment for healthy hair.

HASK's Tea Tree Pre Shampoo Scrub

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Inspired Beauty Brands is proud to announce the Launch of HASK’s Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Pre-Shampoo Scrub.

WHO IT’S FOR: Those with dry, flaky, itchy or oily scalps. Suitable for all hair types and textures. Color safe.

FREE OF: sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol and artificial colors. Cruelty-free and vegan.

BENEFITS: 

  • Gently cleanses and exfoliates the scalp. 
  • Helps remove dead skin cells, impurities and product buildup. 
  • Helps promote a healthy scalp. Helps soothe and refresh the scalp. 
  • Light gentle lather to help with spread-ability & rinse out. 

HIGHLIGHTS: 

  • Sugar – provides gentle exfoliation and dissolves easily.
  • Tea Tree Oil – known to help unclog hair follicles and nourish roots. 
  • Rosemary Extract – known to soothe dry, itchy scalps. 
  • Menthol – provides a cooling effect for a refreshed feel.
  • Glycerin – helps hair and scalp retain moisture.

OPTIMIZE YOUR HAIR & SCALP ROUTINE: 

STEP 1: EXFOLIATE. Pre-Shampoo Scrub: removes product buildup + dry flakes.

STEP 2: CLEANSE. Shampoo: soothes the scalp + gently cleanses strands. 

STEP 3: CONDITION. Conditioner: restores essential moisture to scalp + hair. 

STEP 4: TREAT HAIR & SCALP MASK. Relieves irritated scalp + nourishes strands to promote soft, manageable hair.

STEP 5: PROTECT 5-IN-1 LEAVE-IN: Detangles, hydrates + protects against heat damage.

CLINICAL RESULTS: 

  • 98% saw a healthier scalp after use*
  • 95% felt product removed build-up after use*
  • 93% felt soothing relief to a dry, itchy scalp*

* based on a consumer panel study of 100+ participants

Available nationwide at Ulta, CVS, Walgreens, HEB, Amazon, and Walmart.

Source: Inspired Beauty Brands