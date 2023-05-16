Notice of Meeting and Meeting Agenda of Pace, the Suburban Bus Division of the RTA, Illinois Board of Directors

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., May 15, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Pace Headquarters will be open to the public to attend this regular meeting of the Board of Directors.

The public is invited to watch the board meeting remotely by clicking on this link: www.pacebus.com/streaming.

If you wish to offer public comment on an agenda item, please submit your name, the agenda item(s) on which you wish to offer public comment and your comment(s) to: publiccomment@pacebus.com no less than 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting. Rules for public comment can be found here: www.pacebus.com/rules-public-comment-virtual-meetings.

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Roll Call

2. Approval of Minutes

Approval of the April 19, 2023 open session minutes.

3. Public Comment

4. Chairman’s Report

Chairman Kwasneski’s report on Pace-related activities during the past month.

5. Directors’ Reports

The Directors’ reports on Pace-related activities during the past month.

6. Executive Director’s Report

The Executive Director’s report on Pace-related activities during the past month.

7. RTA Strategic Plan Presentation

RTA staff will provide an update on Transit is the Answer, the recently adopted regional transit strategic plan, and relevant implementation activities.

8. Approval of Consent Agenda

*A. Ordinance authorizing the award of a sole source contract to Giro, Inc. for HASTUS software maintenance and support services in an amount not to exceed $344,161.00.

*B. Ordinance authorizing the award of a contract to BlueApple Health, LLC for on-site health screenings and flu shots in an amount not to exceed $602,680.05.

*C. Ordinance authorizing the award of a contract to Clean Energy (Inc.) for preventive maintenance and repair service for the compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station at Pace South Division in an amount not to exceed $836,244.30.

*D. Ordinance authorizing the award of a contract to W.W. Grainger, Inc. for various maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in an amount not to exceed $791,148.60.

*E. Ordinance authorizing Change Order No. 1 to Contract No. 227391 with MV Transportation, Inc. for fixed route bus service on Pace Routes 711 and 715. This change order extends the contract for one year, and increases the contract total from $7,760,206.21 to $9,513,391.72, an increase of $1,753,185.51.

9. Items Removed from Consent Agenda

10. Action Items

A. Ordinance amending the 2023 Operating and Capital Program Budget (Amendment #1).

11. Issues/Discussions/Reports

A. Suburban Service and Regional ADA Budget Results – March 2023

B. Financial Statement for the Month Ending March 2023

12. Closed Session

A. Closed Session Minutes (Section 2-C-21)

B. Pending Litigation (Section 2-C-11)

13. Reconvene

A. Approval of the April 19, 2023 closed session minutes.

14. Adjournment

Source: Pace Suburban Bus Service