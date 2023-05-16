Press Release

May 15, 2023 11:45 EDT

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Halyk Chain, a Kazakhstani startup, has unveiled a new blockchain platform that will help improve the efficiency of financial transactions in the country and abroad.

The uniqueness of the project:

The issue of digital assets on our platform occurs through the verification of real business entities and through token compliance and KYC analysis, after that, its business is evaluated, digitized, and placed as a digital stock or bond.

Transactions will be processed by active users on their mobile devices or computer browsers and receive processing fees automatically.

“We are pleased to present our new blockchain platform,” said Dauirzhan Abdulmazhit, head of Halyk Chain.

Founded in 2022, Halyk Сhain quickly attracted the attention of investors due to its unique idea and growth potential. It is expected that the launch of the blockchain platform will further increase the attractiveness of the startup for investors and help promote the company internationally by setting standards for blockchain technology in Kazakhstan, including attracting new investments and strengthening its position in the financial services market.

Source: Halyk Сhain