Veery Capital Launches WellCents, a Holistic Financial Wellness Solution

The new program combines personalized financial assessments with financial literacy education to help employers empower their employees along their financial journeys.

Wealth management and retirement planning leader Veery Capital has announced the launch of WellCents, a comprehensive and holistic financial wellness solution. Designed as a guidance-based, beginning-to-end solution to help employers instill confidence in their employees’ financial peace of mind, WellCents provides individuals the tools, and a plan, necessary to achieve financial security.

Each WellCents participant will undergo a financial wellness assessment and receive a financial wellness score based on their current financial situation, along with a customized action plan that will recommend ways to improve their respective positions. All information gathered and reviewed during the assessment is kept entirely confidential.

Financial wellness has become increasingly important to Americans over the past few years as the country has transitioned out of the pandemic era. Employers have become aware of the many financial stresses facing their employees, such as how 70% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, 40% spend three or more hours per week managing personal finance issues, and how 64% would struggle to cover a $1,000 emergency without borrowing money.

“At Veery Capital, we are dedicated to working with employers to help them deliver the valuable benefit of a strong financial education to their employees,” said Sarah Shaw, Financial Planning Associate at Veery Capital.

Whether employees are interested in learning more about short or long-term investments, savings strategies, or retirement plan services, Veery’s team of experts can support them in their financial education journey.

WellCents customers have access to group education workshops that are tailored to the needs of participants based on employee and peer assessment data, as well as 1:1 meetings in which advisors discuss the financial needs and goals of individual employees, many of which go beyond the scope of their employer-sponsored retirement plan.

“The WellCents program through Veery has been extremely helpful so far. I have had a couple of Microsoft Teams meetings with Sarah Shaw, and she is great to work with. I can bounce ideas off her relating to current financial decisions and even long-term plans such as my wife and my 401k plans and setting up a 529 for my daughter’s college fund. I look forward to continuing to meet with Sarah to grow my financial knowledge and discuss future plans. I highly recommend all our employees to take advantage of the program even if it is just to ask a couple of general investing questions,” said Hunter Dann, client at Veery Capital.

In addition to these educational sessions, WellCents also includes an extensive resource center that provides employees with the opportunity to improve their financial literacy through a litany of articles, checklists, calculators, and other data covering an array of financial planning topics.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Veery Capital offers tailored institutional and individual client services. The Veery Capital team’s diversified portfolio of financial expertise helps them to provide personalized and detailed solutions to client challenges.

To learn more about WellCents by Veery Capital, please visit https://veerycapital.com/retirement-plan-services/.

About Veery Capital

Veery Capital partners with both institutions and individuals to help achieve their unique goals. In addition to retirement plans for institutions, we advise individuals in personal wealth management, financial planning, and investment management.

