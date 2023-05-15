Press Release

May 12, 2023

OXFORD, N.C., May 12, 2023 (Newswire.com)

The Club hosted “Great Expectations” – A Community Engagement Event, Sponsored by First Bank. The event hosted 150 attendees, which included citizens from Granville County and surrounding areas, elected officials, church leaders, and corporate representatives. The event resulted in commitments of $58,000 towards the goal of $600,000.

The purpose of the event was to introduce attendees to the mission and great work taking place at the local Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as the renovation project that is underway at the Granville Unit (Oxford). Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina’s (BGCNCNC) CEO Donyell “DJ” Jones shared the vision, services, and benefits of the Club to the community, along with the impact of the renovation. “Attendees were excited to hear about the future of our Club and how the renovation will impact our current and future members.” Plans for the renovation were revealed, including the project timeline and overall cost. Attendees were provided ways to support the Renovation Capital Campaign. Jacqueline Robinson, the Club’s Chief Development Officer added, “Many of the attendees communicated their desire to support the campaign financially and inquired how they could partner with the Club in other ways.”

The renovation began in February and is planned to be completed by August 2023. Club members will be back in action in the “new” Granville County Unit at the beginning of the 2023 school year.

The total cost of the renovation is $1.4 million. To date, the Club has received over $800,000 from grants, individual donations, foundation and corporate investments. The catalyst gift of $500,000 was made by Richard & Noel Moore. Following their lead other major gifts have followed. “The success of this event has allowed our community to learn the number of ways they can invest in this project and ensure great futures for our members,” said Jones. “Persons can support this endeavor through individual donations as well as legacy gifts and naming opportunities honoring their family members or business.” These donations can be completed by December 2024, with the initial contribution made no later than August 2023.

Speaker Marvin B. Laster, former CEO and Club Alum of Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany (GA), challenged the attendees to become advocates for the campaign and the local Club by “spreading the word” and reaching out to their elected officials and businesses. Granville County natives Richard Moore and Chairman of the Board, Michael Currin, highlighted their connection to the community and the importance of the Club to the success of the local community. “Together we can make this vision a reality and make a huge impact on the lives of the young people in our community,” encouraged Robinson, “#APlaceToBecome, #IsInMyHands!”

To make an online contribution, access Boys & Girls Clubs’ giving page at https://kindest.com/596197-a-placeto-become. To schedule a meeting, tour the renovation project and learn more about the Club and/or investment opportunities, email DJ Jones at djones@bgcncnc.com.

Source: Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina