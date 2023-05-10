Press Release

May 9, 2023 18:51 EDT

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2023 (Newswire.com)

On Monday, May 8, 2023, Step One Automotive Group presented donation checks to Subaru Share the Love® Event Hometown Charities, OCSO Sheriff’s Star Charity and Healing Hoof Steps Equine Assisted Mental Health Counseling and Therapeutic Riding. In 2022, Step One Automotive Group and Subaru Fort Walton Beach announced the organizations as the hometown charities for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. From Nov. 17, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023, anyone who purchased or leased a new Subaru had the opportunity to select OCSO Sheriff’s Star Charity, Healing Hoofsteps or one of four national charities to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, Inc.

“We are so excited to be able to include two such wonderful charities in Share the Love this year. We are proud to call them partners and help support all the good works they do,” said Sarah Cagle, Store Director, Subaru Fort Walton Beach.

Representatives from each charity attended the check presentation held at the Subaru Fort Walton Beach dealership where Healing Hoofsteps was given $11,581 and OSCO Sherriff’s Star Charity was given $11,212.

To learn more about the Step One Automotive Group, visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com/.

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.

Source: Step One Automotive Group