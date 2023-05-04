Press Release

The Blindsgalore family is celebrating 25 years in business as the only female and family-owned online window treatment company in the industry. In 1998, Chelle Walters sought out an alternative to generic, mass-produced window coverings. Surprised by the lack of quality custom options available, Walters became determined to bring customers the fun and frictionless DIY experience she felt was missing. Blindsgalore soon became a pioneer in the e-commerce retail window covering market.

Blindsgalore was the first online retailer to offer shoppers custom window treatments that are made to order and delivered to their front door. Since opening their virtual doors, they’ve helped cover over two million windows. For the past 25 years, Blindsgalore has provided a professional designer experience at a fraction of the cost and continues to disrupt the typical mass-produced blind industry with made-to-order custom window treatments. The company’s in-house team of experts prides itself on their product knowledge and treating customers like part of the family. Shoppers are able to bring their exact vision to life with a unique and user-friendly online design experience.

The Walters family, comprised of Chelle Walters (founder) and her daughter Alissa Walters (CEO), works diligently to maintain their family ideals with an immense dedication to quality. “Our literal family has been at this a while, and I’m even more proud that our larger team has been in it for the long haul,” said Chelle Walters. “Some have been with us twenty-plus years. Every single person here is part of our family. We serve the nation and beyond but we are a tightknit team in San Diego.” The Blindsgalore family has been considered an industry frontrunner for affordable, high-quality custom window treatments since their inception in 1998.

About eighty-five percent of all consumers are women, but most e-commerce companies are still owned and operated by men. The mother-daughter team behind Blindsgalore offers unrivaled customer insight. Additionally, Blindsgalore is the only family and female-owned and operated custom window treatment retailer to be certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

For more information about Blindsgalore and the dynamic female duo credited for its 25 years of success, please visit https://www.blindsgalore.com.

