Press Release

May 3, 2023 06:00 EDT

Role Accelerates Firm’s Digital Transformation Strategy

YORK, Pa., May 3, 2023

Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Kevin Kline, CPA, who will serve as the Managing Director of the assurance practices.

In this role, Kevin will provide leadership to SN’s rapidly growing national assurance practices and develop strategies to accelerate digital transformation within those areas. This will provide clients with a technology-driven audit process that produces a smarter, more accurate, insightful, and streamlined audit experience. The powerful combination of audit technology with SN’s deep industry expertise will significantly benefit the clients we serve nationally.

With more than 20 years of accounting industry experience, Kevin has extensive knowledge of auditing, accounting, and consulting. Prior to joining SN, Kevin honed his skills serving in leadership roles that included directing the commercial auditing practice of a larger regional public accounting firm and several years in the audit practice of a National and a Big 4 firm.

Stambaugh Ness, President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake, states, “We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to this new role and know that his depth of assurance experience will drive SN’s digital transformation strategy, creating a less disruptive audit experience for our clients and a more efficient experience for our employees.”

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services, including compliance, government contract services, strategic tax solutions, technology and cyber risk advisory, data solutions, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, workforce and talent solutions, outsourced accounting, ownership transition, and mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

