Hong Kong – HKSAR search and rescue team returns from TÃ¼rkiye to Hong Kong

HKSAR search and rescue team returns from Türkiye to Hong Kong (with photos/videos) ***********************************************************************************



The search and rescue team deployed by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government to the quake-stricken areas in Türkiye to assist in the search and rescue work returned to Hong Kong yesterday night (February 17) after completing its mission.



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee; the Director of Health, Dr Ronald Lam; and the Deputy Director of Immigration (Control, Visa and Documents), Mr Benson Kwok, welcomed the team at Hong Kong International Airport.



Mr Lee expressed his gratitude to every member of the search and rescue team for their commitment and praised the team for their valiant efforts to save lives, which amply demonstrated the outstanding abilities of the civil servants and also the spirit of mutual support without boundary.



Upon completion of the search and rescue operation in Hatay Province, Türkiye, the China and the HKSAR search and rescue teams arrived in Beijing yesterday afternoon. The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung; and the Director of Fire Services, Mr Andy Yeung, welcomed the teams at Beijing Capital International Airport and flew to Hong Kong together with the HKSAR search and rescue team yesterday night.



The team departed for Türkiye at night on February 8 to conduct search and rescue work in Hatay Province, one of the most devastated areas in Türkiye. During the days of operation, team members successfully rescued four survivors and found six bodies under the debris.



The 59-strong search and rescue team, led by Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the Fire Services Department (FSD) Mr Yiu Men-yeung, comprises 49 members of the FSD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, which includes firemen, ambulancemen and fire services workshops personnel, as well as officers from the Security Bureau, the Immigration Department and the Department of Health.