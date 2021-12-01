SCCG Management Unveils Nevatronix SBTVerse Sports Betting Terminal at SBC Summit North America

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder and CEO, announced today that the company, in a joint venture with Nevatronix, will be unveiling a new sports betting terminal at the SBC Summit – North America. The event, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey, will be held December 1-2 at the exhibit hall, booth #113. The new hardware product, SBTVerse, was developed by Nevatronix, a 25-year gaming product and turn-key electronics solutions provider, as part of their commitment to providing transformational and cutting edge sports betting devices to the gaming industry.

Said Crystal, “We see this technology as a game-changing sports betting product that includes next-level fintech capabilities. This solution will not only change the landscape of what sports-wagering hardware suppliers offer today, but it will create an amazing opportunity never before showcased for our clients and partners.”

Features of the SBTVerse sports betting terminal include:

– Robust Steel Construction

– 15.6″ Touch LCD

– 27″ Touch LCD

– Dual Bill Validators

– Ticket Printer

– Bar Code Reader

– Card Reader

– ADA Tactile / Audio Interface

– Audio Speakers

– Camera

– Electronic Locks

– Programmable RGB-LED Accent Lighting

– Battery Backup

– Forex

– Crypto

– ATM

– Wager Payouts

About Nevatronix

Nevatronix is a world-class, UL Listed and ISO 9001:2015 certified fully integrated electrical engineering, manufacturing and digital design studio. One of the very few domestic electronics companies with vertically integrated processes such as precision sheet metal fabrication, machining, wire harnessing, circuit boards, 3D Printing along with electro-mechanical assembly and supply chain management, all under one roof. Located in a 70,000 square foot facility utilizing state-of-the-art technology, equipment, and processes. A highly skilled and experienced engineering, design, manufacturing, and assembly staff provide a wide range of technical capabilities that have created industry-leading, first-to-market products, which often gives customers an industry edge – Currently served industries: Kiosks, Aerospace, Amusement, BillPay, Crypto Currency, Customer Loyalty, Digital Signage, Gaming and Slot Machine, Recycling, Smart Safe, Sports Wagering, Telehealth, Valet Parking, and Vending. Priding on reliable and aesthetically pleasing high-tech electronic solutions sold worldwide. Nevatronix is your one-stop-shop for all things digital.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

Contact:

Stephen A. Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 702-427-9354













Topic: Press release summary



