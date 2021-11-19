SCCG Management and SMS Hospitality bring Gamerwager Licensed Peer to Peer Console Esports Wagering to the US

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, announces a partnership with Seth Schorr and his group of companies, to bring Gamerwager’s UK licensed, peer to peer console esports wagering platform, to the US.

Stephen Crystal said of the new partnership, “Joining forces with Seth Schorr has greatly enhanced our ability to access the growing esports wagering market with licensed peer to peer wagering platform, Gamerwager. The ability to provide casual gamers an easy to access platform for their favorite titles is essential to bringing broad consumer awareness to the esports wagering market.”

Gamer Wager developed the first Peer to Peer video game wagering platform approved by the UK Gambling Commission. The platform has been successfully launched in both the Play and App Stores, respectively, for the UK. The platform allows like-minded gamers to connect and wager with one another in a licensed and compliant environment. With a diverse portfolio of P2P esports betting markets under development, including daily tournaments, they aim to become the go-to P2P video game wagering platform worldwide. The world’s first fully licensed peer to peer video game betting platform on PS5 and XBOX consoles for popular US titles like Fortnite, Rocket League and Madden NFL. With the global esports betting market projected to exceed 205B USD by 2027, Gamer Wager is well positioned to claim its share of the esports opportunity.

Said Seth Schorr on the event, “For over seven years I have been an advocate of esports betting in Nevada and have collaborated with numerous players in the Peer to Peer wagering space. It was refreshing to find an operator that understands the regulatory requirements and has gambling in their DNA. Esports and gaming culture has never been more relevant to the casino industry and I am confident Gamer Wager will fill the void and offer casino customers the regulated Peer to Peer offering that is desired.”

Mark Goddard of CEO of Gamerwager said, “We are pleased to be partnering with Stephen Crystal and Seth Schorr on this incredible venture – a literal dream team for US esports gaming. We aim to connect millions of passionate gamers, in regulated markets, from around the world.”

About Gamer Wager

Manchester, England based company, Gamer Wager, is the world’s first fully licensed, peer to peer, video game betting platform. Very recently, Gamerwager was being shortlisted for the EGR B2B Software Rising Star Award and continues to build on its customer features and titles.

About Seth Schorr

Seth Schorr is CEO of Fifth Street Gaming and Chairman of Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. Since beginning his career in gaming and hospitality in 1991, Schorr served as an integral member of the Wynn Resorts team, developing the company’s first online casino in 2000 and developed the international marketing department in Macau. Earlier in his career, Schorr also worked in numerous capacities at Mirage Resorts including positions at Bellagio Hotel & Casino, The Mirage Hotel & Casino, and Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. In early 2015, Schorr was introduced to the world of esports and lead the effort of developing the first fully integrated esports program in a casino resort at The Downtown Grand. Schorr sits on the board of GameCo, a slot manufacture and iGaming developer. In 2017 Schorr founded BettorView, a technology company that drives engagement via sports betting content across it product offerings in retail sports books, bars and stadiums & arenas across the country. Schorr is a founder of the Nevada Esports Alliance and continues to be a leader in the convergence of esports and sports gambling.In 2021, Schorr was appointed to sit on the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s Esports Technical Advisory Committee. Schorr is the co-founder of The Strategy Organization: a Modern Gaming and Hospitality consulting firm.

About Stephen A. Crystal and SCCG Management

Stephen Crystal has nearly 30 years of experience in the gaming industry, as an attorney representing public and private gaming companies before various state regulatory bodies and jurisdictions, as a president and CEO of numerous casino holding and public gaming technology companies employing thousands of employees, and as an investor and advisor on over $1 billion dollars of project finance and mergers and acquisitions in the casino/gaming technology space. Steve started his career in gaming in Kansas City, Missouri in 1992 as a land use attorney in private practice. At that time, Missouri was approving riverboat gaming in several locations throughout the state. Steve represented several Las Vegas-based public gaming companies (Station Casinos, Boyd Gaming, Boomtown Casinos) in their Missouri riverboat development projects as regulatory and development counsel. He spent 12 years as a partner in the prestigious Midwest-based law firm Armstrong Teasdale serving in various leadership and management roles while at the firm. In 2000, Steve joined forces with long-time casino development pioneer D.W. Barrick to form Barrick Gaming Corporation. In 2004, Barrick Gaming Corporation successfully completed the acquisition of 6 hotel casinos in downtown Las Vegas, NV. The acquisition resulted in Steve and Barrick Gaming overseeing 2,000 hotel rooms, 200,000 square feet of gaming floor space, over a dozen entertainment and food/beverage venues, and over 2,200 employees. Steve served as President of Barrick Gaming Corporation until 2006 when the assets were sold in a private transaction. Steve received his undergraduate (AB) degree from Dartmouth College in 1987 and his juris doctor (JD) degree from American University in 1992. He is licensed to practice law in Missouri (1992) and the District of Columbia (1993), and has served in the New Hampshire legislature as a state representative at the ageof 20 and has been an active participant in local, state and national politics at the highest levels. He has worked for numerous US congressional, senate, and presidential candidates.

SCCG Management specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

https://stephenacrystalesq.com

https://sccgmanagement.com

Contact:

Stephen A. Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 702-427-9354

email us here (https://www.einpresswire.com/contact_author/556576152)

Visit us on social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sccg-management/



Topic: Press release summary