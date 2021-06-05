SCCG Management and Bettorlogic Extend North American Partnership

Stephen Crystal of SCCG Management announces the extension of its business development partnership with Bettorlogic to bring sports betting digital marketing and CRM technology to North America.

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 28, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder, announced today that the company has extended its partnership with Bettorlogic, whose technology leverages the customer’s existing sportsbook player data to give sports bettors reasons to place a bet – in retail outlets, push notifications on mobile devices, emails or SMS. Said Crystal, “We are excited to see our clients and partners eager to adopt Bettorlogic’s suite of solutions that give operators highly customizable tools they can take direct control of their customer communication and engagement. These mature and robust suites of tools have a 15-year track record of helping operators increase turnover and engage customers by delivering reasons for customers to keep bets in action.”

– Bettortech leverages customer transactional data, bet preferences, preferred sports, events and frequency of wagering, bet type, staking, odds, territory, win/loss ratios, and more.

– BetPropensity creates profiles that allow customer call to action messaging to be tailor-made for the bettor.

– Bettorlogic engages customers across all channels, including mobile, online widgets, retail displays, and push notifications with editorial content, schedules, exciting bet types, relevant bet opportunity related facts, all tailored to keep the player in action.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

About Bettorlogic

Founded by CEO, Andrew Dagnall, in 2004 as StatsOnSport a B2C subscription service providing editorial specifically for bettors and covering football, tennis, cricket, golf, rugby union and F1.

Rebranded as Bettorlogic in 2009, when Andrew Black co-founder of Betfair became the major shareholder, products were developed and delivered via XML to sportsbooks around the world that created reasons for their customers to have a bet.

Since then the company has won several awards including EGR Innovation in Sports Betting 2014, CV Magazine 2017 Innovation in Production and was recently listed in the 2018 Silicon Review as one of the Top 50 fastest growing companies.