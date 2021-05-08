Why is COVID-19 so hard to treat? Growing evidence points to a unique infectious profile

A comprehensive review into what we know about COVID-19 and the way it functions suggests the virus has a unique infectious profile, which explains why it can be so hard to treat and why some people experience so-called long-COVID, struggling with significant health issues months after infection.

There is growing evidence that the virus infects both the upper and lower respiratory tracts  unlike low pathogenic human coronavirus sub-species, which typically settle in the upper respiratory tract and cause cold-like symptoms, or high pathogenic viruses such as those that cause SARS and ARDS, which typically settle in the lower respiratory tract.

Additionally, more frequent multi-organ impacts, and blood clots, and an unusual immune-inflammatory response not commonly associated with other, similar viruses, mean that COVID-19 has evolved a uniquely challenging set of characteristics.

While animal and experimental models imply an overly aggressive immune-inflammation response is a key driver, it seems things work differently in humans: although inflammation is a factor it is a unique dysregulation of the immune response that causes our bodies to mismanage the way they fight the virus.

This may explain why some people experience long-COVID and suffer severe lung damage after infection.

Ignacio Martin-Loeches, Clinical Professor in Trinity College Dublins School of Medicine, and Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at St Jamess Hospital, is a co-author of the review just published in leading medical journal, The Lancet.

He said:

The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus two (SARS-CoV-2), which causes COVID-19, has resulted in a health crisis not witnessed since the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. Tragically, millions around the world have died already.

Despite international focus on the virus, we are only just beginning to understand its intricacies. Based on growing evidence we propose that COVID-19 should be perceived as a new entity with a previously unknown infectious profile. It has its own characteristics and distinct pathophysiology and we need to be aware of this when treating people.

That doesnt mean we should abandon existing best-practice treatments that are based on our knowledge of other human coronaviruses, but an unbiased, gradual assembly of the key COVID-19 puzzle pieces for different patient cohorts  based on sex, age, ethnicity, pre-existing comorbidities  is what is need to modify the existing treatment guidelines, subsequently providing the most adequate care to COVID-19 patients.

The review article was produced by the European Group on Immunology of Sepsis (EGIS) in which Professor Martin-Loeches is one of the funding members. EGIS is a multidisciplinary group of scientists and doctors with special interest in severe infection in patients admitted to ICU.

The review can be read and downloaded from: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213260021002186?dgcid=coauthor