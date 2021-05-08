LKP launches stock trading app `Get, Set, Grow’

LKP Securities has launched a new generation application – Get, Set, Grow – that enables investors to trade in stocks and securities in a seamless fashion. The app provides consistent experience to investors across various gadgets including desktops and mobile phones. “The app has all the necessary tools for investors to make informed decision while trading.

The app is also backed by hands-on research by the in-house team of LKP Securities to help them achieve their investment goals and manage their portfolio with ease”, the company said in a press release. The app has been launched in the wake of growing demand from the new age investors to trade on a real time basis on platform neutral technologies. LKP Securities Ltd is a BSE listed mid-sized brokerage firm offering various services to investors. The brokerage offers a single window advantage to its clients for all their capital and money market related requirements.https://www.lkpsec.com/