Holabird’s Massive Western Americana Signature Sale, May 13-17, has Collectibles in Many Categories

Fresh off a February auction that attracted about 7,500 registered bidders and featured around $1 million in collectibles of all kinds, Holabird Western Americana Collections will bounce into spring with another five-day monster sale, planned for May 13th thru 17th, online and live in the gallery at 3555 Airway Drive in Reno. Start times all five days are 8 am Pacific.

This auction – officially titled a Western Americana Signature Sale – is loaded with historical autographs, minerals and mining collectibles, numismatics, stock certificates, Americana, art and more – a staggering 3,049 lots in all. “We’re proud to present another amazing offering of fresh material from dozens of collections across America,” said company president Fred Holabird.

Collectors panning for gold need look no further. The auction features gold nuggets and high-grade gold specimens from two major collections, one of them the superb collection of William Mayrsohn, a longtime mining executive. Also, the mining artifacts, ephemera and historical items run the whole gamut of material and are inclusive of some of the rarest of their kinds.

Rare books and reference books range from Fremont to a detailed, multi-volume set of the Oxford dictionary. Firearms and military collectibles include a custom-made copper cannon from Michigan’s Copper Range. Numismatics feature medals and tokens galore, from Ron Lerch and other major collectors. And rare silver ingots include a circa 1874 example from Bristol, Nevada.

Ken Prag’s outstanding autograph collection features eleven different Thomas Edison stock certificates, signers of the Declaration of Independence, Harry Houdini and famous financial figures such as J.P. Morgan, Jay Gould and John D. Rockefeller. Also, the American Express collection includes what is believed to be the earliest company stock ever offered at auction.

Early American stocks feature American turnpikes, plank roads and banks and a great collection of Robert Morris material. Also sold will be Republic of Texas document collections, historical breast badges and ribbons, historical photographs (Deadwood, Dodge City, Leadville, eastern Nevada, etc.), gaming collectibles and firefighting collectibles, including California gold badges.

Internet bidding will be available via iCollector.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Auctionzip.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. The full catalog can be viewed online now, at www.holabirdamericana.com. For those planning to attend the auction in person, state and CDC regulations and protocols regarding COVID-19 will be strictly enforced.

Color catalogs are available by calling 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859. Also, anyone owning a collection that might fit into an upcoming Holabird Western Americana Collections auction is encouraged to get in touch. The firm travels extensively throughout the U.S., to see and pick up collections. The company has agents all over America and will travel to inspect most collections.

To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections and the Western Americana Signature Sale slated for Thursday thru Monday, May 13th-17th, please visit www.holabirdamericana.com. Updates are posted often.