Here is How Edecofy’s Improvised Fee Management System Could benefit your Educational Institution

Edecofy the leading Institute ERP System is happy to announce the launch of its Comprehensive and Smart Institute Fee Management System. The system has the power to revolutionize Fee Collection and Fee Management processes and help in improvising the financial health of educational institutions like Schools and Colleges.

Fee collection and management are considered to be pivotal for the smooth running of school financials. However, the existing paper-based fee collection system is a tedious and cumbersome process. The present manual system is not so successful, as the manual data entry has a great scope of errors, wasting tons of institution’s money and valuable resources.

How can our Improvised Fee Management System can help?

Our Improvised Fee Management System, an integral part of the school management system can help in efficiently managing the school fee and finances.

While parents can make their fee payment with the comfort of the internet, schools/colleges on the other hand can ensure transparency with safe storage of data, Fee Management System provides a win-win scenario for both institutions and parents.

Here are the key benefits that your institute can avail, by adopting our Fee Management System.

Better Accessibility:

The beauty of Edecofy’s Fee Management System lies in its simplicity, yes our system avoids all the complexities in the existing paper-based fee management system. For instance:

* As a school/staff you can access all the fee-related data 24×7

* No more serpentine queues for parents, yes we can understand your pain

* Instant Fee receipts through Email/ Whatsapp

Accounts Management:

Our Fee Management System can help in managing all fee/finance-related operations with a single dashboard. For example, an employee from the accounts department can track the outstanding balance, pending fees like a hostel and mess with just a single click of the mouse, accordingly the employee can notify the student for fee payment.

End-to-End Transparency:

Our Fee Management System powered by the payment gateways can help students/parents to pay fees online. All of these transactions are online and are recorded digitally (with timestamps) ensuring transparency in the school financials.

Any transaction failures/ fraudulent transactions are handled automatically by the payment gateway assuring integrity in the fee payment. This type of transparency can help in providing a clear view of cash flow for the institutions, and a smoother payment experience for parents.

Smart Notifications:

Our Fees Management System keeps tracking the fee payment status of all students, any delay in the fee payment is notified instantly via Email/SMS/ Push notifications for the students/parents. This type of timely notification avoids last-minute hurry and keeps them well-informed.

Efficient Revenue Handling:

Usually, schools need to handle revenue operations in the form of both Income and Expenses. For instance, schools need to handle payrolls for paying salaries to the teaching/non-teaching staff, this comes under expenses.

On the other hand, schools obtain income from sources like donations/grants, which is known as income. Our Fee Management System can provide you with a clearer view of income/expenses under a single dashboard. The system also allows schools for applying discounts for the eligible students

Cloud Means Security:

Any organization these days are concerned about the safety of their data, especially educational institutions. Schools /Colleges may get irreparable damage in case their student’s data is leaked or any financial data is lost. Our School Management System hosted on cloud-based servers is stored with 32 BIT high encryption, along with 100% uptime.

Environment Friendly:

As we said earlier, our fee management system significantly reduces the need for paper in your educational institution. No need of maintaining any physical records, or applications, receipts, all of the data can be accessed with a click of a mouse, thus proving our solution as an Environmental Friendly one.

Edecofy’s Fee Management System is carefully crafted by industry experts, after years of research. From School Admissions to Fee Payments, Accounts Management, Edecofy can help in automating all your School/College financial operations, with complete security and transparency.

Looking for more details? Please visit our website at https://www.edecofy.com , you can also reach us at sales@edecofy.com