CopperJoint Arch Support Maximizes Stability While Still Allowing Easy Movement

Is a foot injury something that has to make someone immobile until days or weeks of healing pass? Not necessarily. In fact, a remarkable solution exists that can help an injured person not only stay mobile, but also can help speed the healing and recovery process. Enter the new CopperJoint Arch Support. CopperJoint Arch Support provides stability while maintaining mobility, and is comfortable enough to be worn everyday. The arch support comes in a number of different sizes and can be worn equally effectively by both men and women. Customers couldn’t be happier about the results the product is delivering.

“Our design team has done an amazing job with our new arch support,” commented Stefano Starkel, Founder of CopperJoint. “This something that follows the same patterns that have been used for decades. And we credit the results it delivers to its advance design. This is what separates us from the pack.”

The CopperJoint Arch Support is made of pure copper infused, high quality nylon. It provides tight compression that can greatly reduce inflammation. The tight support has been shown to help everything from Plantar Fasciitis to Achilles Tendonitis, sports injuries, pain from slips and falls, and much more.

Reviews for the breakthrough arch support product has been quite passionate.

Michael U., remarked in a five-star review, “Lots of stuff going on with my feet, I won’t bore you with details. But I want to put off surgery without doing too much additional damage. My hope was that compression would stabilize the foot structure somewhat so I can work and recreate with reduced pain. So far, it’s working. I also received a coupon with a nice discount on a second order, and now I can use a fresh sleeve every day always having a fresh one available. I’ll be buying more in the future.”

About CopperJoint

At CopperJoint, we provide drug-free, pain-relief solutions by creating premium copper-infused garments and supports. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for people suffering from joint and muscle pain due to accidents, arthritis, age, or injury. We are committed to use only the highest copper content and make copper compression therapy affordable for everyone.