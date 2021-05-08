Canada – James Webb Space Telescope: NASA to hold pre-launch virtual briefing

Media advisory

On Tuesday, May 11, at 1:00 p.m. ET, NASA will hold a virtual briefing about the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful and complex space telescope ever built.

Longueuil, Quebec, May 7, 2021 — On Tuesday, May 11, at 1:00 p.m. ET, NASA will hold a virtual briefing about the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful and complex space telescope ever built.

Media will have the opportunity to see Webb’s iconic golden mirror open for the last time on Earth. Officials from NASA and Northrop Grumman will discuss the next steps for the mission, which is scheduled to launch on October 31.

An international collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, the Webb Telescope will allow researchers to study every phase in cosmic history, from the first light after the big bang and the formation of stellar systems hosting planets that could support life, to the evolution of our own solar system.

Link to the virtual briefing

Media who would like to ask questions during the event must provide their name and affiliation by 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 10, to Laura Betz at laura.e.betz@nasa.gov to receive the Zoom link.

More information

James Webb Space Telescope

Canada’s role in Webb

NASA media advisory

– 30 –

Contact information

Canadian Space Agency



Media Relations Office



Telephone: 450-926-4370



Website: asc-csa.gc.ca



Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca



Follow us on social media