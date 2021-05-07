Victor E. Viola Jr. Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

GOLDEN, CO, May 07, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Victor E. Viola Jr. with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Viola celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Leading a tremendous teaching career in academia for many years, Dr. Viola was recently bestowed with the title of a professor emeritus of chemistry at Indiana University (IU) in Bloomington after several decades on campus. Leaving an indelible impression on the department for years to come, he was originally hired to teach in 1980 after a 14-year tenure at the University of Maryland. Named as the director of IU’s cyclotron facility between 1986 and 1987, he was subsequently recognized as a distinguished professor of chemistry shortly thereafter in 1990, where he remained until retirement. A passionate teacher, Dr. Viola particularly enjoyed teaching nuclear phenomena to students.

Dr. Viola’s extensive research as a nuclear chemist was inclusive of nuclear fission, nuclear reaction dynamics, nuclear astrophysics and heavy-element nuclear systematics. He disseminated much of his research findings by contributing to more than 280 scholarly articles in professional scientific journals. Dr. Viola also wrote book chapters, edited various proceedings, was the associate editor for Physical Review Letters and authored “Heart of Matter” in 1972.

As an extension of his career, Dr. Viola was active on the user-group executive committees at the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory and the Oak Ridge Heavy-Ion Research Facility. He also participated on numerous program and review committees, including the nuclear chemistry review committee of the Livermore National Laboratory. Additionally, Dr. Viola was appointed as a chemistry department visiting committee member at the Brookhaven National Laboratory and as the chairperson and organizer for the ACS Symposium on the Origin of the Elements.

Through his community, Dr. Viola has been engaged in numerous sporting activities. He was notably a track and field official for the University of Maryland and Indiana University for many years. Professionally, he was elected as a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a former executive committee member of the American Physical Society. Other memberships to Dr. Viola’s credit include the American Chemical Society, where he served in various capacities, as well as the American Association of University Professors, the Union of Concerned Scientists and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Dr. Viola received a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Kansas in 1957, followed by a Doctor of Philosophy at the University of California Berkeley in 1961. After graduating, he spent a year as an instructor and postdoctoral fellow for the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory at the University of California between 1961 and 1962. Dr. Viola subsequently became a National Science Foundation and Ford postdoctoral fellow at the European Organization of Nuclear Research in Geneva between 1963 and 1964 and a postdoctoral fellow at Argonne National Laboratory in Argonne, Illinois, from 1964 until 1966.

In support of his research, Dr. Viola received several grants from the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation and IBM. His research was also noted with a Guggenheim fellowship. For his extensive work in the field, he was bestowed with an American Chemical Society Award in Nuclear Chemistry in 1986 and an IU Tracy Sonneborn Award for Teaching and Research in 2000. A celebrated Marquis listee, Dr. Viola has been cited in various editions of Who’s Who in American Education and Who’s Who in the Midwest.

