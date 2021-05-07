Pearson Media Group Offers Sponsorship Program to an Inspiring Story of One Man’s Battle against a City

In a perilous world filled with menacing entities, there can still be hope for a brighter tomorrow when one light shines forth from a sea of darkness. The White Pearl perfectly expresses this motivation.



A gripping tale of how one man combats the notorious side of Chicago, the book starts out on a series of murder and drug cases. Officers have begun to give up and when it seems like all else fails, a hero takes lead. Detective John starts an undercover investigation in the deepest heart of the city rife with corruption and prejudice. He remains firm in cleaning the streets of Chicago and leaves nothing to chance.



It soon becomes clear that there is a greater conspiracy behind the horrible events. John hunts down the devil mastermind and the story unfolds with page-turning suspense. The gritty detective is just a common man like everyone else who wants justice for the innocent.



This book will grab your attention straight away and hold it throughout. The dark allure of the storyline will keep you on edge to see what happens next.





The White Pearl

Written by Tania Giguere

Published by Tania Giguere

Published Date: December 11, 2020

Paperback: $7.99



About the Author

Tania Giguere grew up in Michigan and started writing in her middle school years and continued throughout high school. Tania realized that when she wrote, it would bring life to the pages that were empty. Now with her years of writing, Tania Giguere has written several childrens books, young adult fiction coloring books to ease the soul and her love of poetry published with Eber & Wein. Also for inclusion in World of Poetrys 1992 Edition of Whos Who In Poetry and Our Worlds Most Treasured Poems 1991.



