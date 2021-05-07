Lory Mitchell Wingate Named National Academies’ Chief Operating Officer

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine announced today that Lory Mitchell Wingate will join the organization as its new chief operating officer, effective July 6. Wingate comes to the National Academies from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), where she currently serves as senior vice president and chief operating officer. In close collaboration with the National Academies chief program officer, Wingate will be responsible for ensuring efficient operations, strengthening organizational culture, and executing the organizations strategic plan and policies established by its governing board.

We are delighted to bring Lory Wingate on board at the National Academies, and we look forward to her applying her expertise in leading interdisciplinary cross-functional teams to modernizing operations and carrying out our strategic plan as our new chief operations officer, stated National Academy of Sciences President Marcia McNutt, National Academy of Engineering President John L. Anderson, and National Academy of Medicine President Victor J. Dzau.

Wingate has several years of experience at mission-driven organizations supporting science, research, and engineering. She has delivered modernized environments to the science and research community within organizations such as UCAR, the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO), and the RAND Corporation. In her operations management role, Wingate has experience leading finance, human resources, information systems and technology, and the facilities, safety, and security divisions. Wingate also worked at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, where she was responsible for leading an international team that provided a new suite of information technology tools and processes used to design and build a fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

Wingate authored two books for Taylor and Francis/CRC Press  Project Management for Research and Development and Systems Engineering for Projects  and co-authored multiple papers while at RAND. She has an MBA and a bachelors degree in business administration from California Lutheran University, and is both a Certified Project Management Professional (PMP®) and an Expert Systems Engineer (INCOSE® ESEP).

I am deeply honored, humbled, and thrilled to join the team, and look forward to providing service to the Academies in the role of chief operating officer, said Wingate.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are private, nonprofit institutions that provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions related to science, technology, and medicine. They operate under an 1863 congressional charter to the National Academy of Sciences, signed by President Lincoln.