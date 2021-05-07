Brenda Lee Kelly Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Healthcare

SAN MARCOS, TX, May 07, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Brenda Lee Kelly has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

A mother of four, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of one, Ms. Kelly began her career in healthcare as a secretary in a nursing home. Between 1998 and 2003, she excelled as an administrative assistant with a dialysis center before embarking on a different journey. For many years, Ms. Kelly was a successful bakery owner and wedding specialist. However, sometime later, she realized that she was not fulfilled in her career and returned to healthcare. That is when she spent five and a half years as the manager of a mental health counseling center. She helped open the office and expand it to three locations and a full staff. In 2012-2014 she relocated and took a position with Bon Secours in Virginia as a Practice Manager for an OB/GYN office and then later a Radiation Oncology practice manager before moving to Texas to be near family.

In 2014, Ms. Kelly began as a practice manager for Christus Health, where she remained for two years before taking on a similar role with HCA Central West Texas. She then became a branch director with Kindred at Home. A seasoned manager and certified life coach, she excels today as a practice manager with Ascension Seton Healthcare, where she oversees staffing matters, scheduling, finances, compliance and general management. Though her career has been suffused with highlights, Ms. Kelly is especially proud to have excelled as a professional while raising wonderful, kind and successful children.

During the course of her career, Ms. Kelly furthered her healthcare knowledge, earning a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Health Administration with a major in management from Walsingham University in 2005 and 2008 respectively. In order to remain aware of changes in the field, she aligns herself with the American Academy of Neurology, the American Neurological Association, the Medical Group Management Association and is a Certified Medical Practice Executive. Within the next five years, Ms. Kelly intends to experience the continued success of her career with Ascension Seton Healthcare and expand her horizons by doing some teaching and guest speaking in the healthcare field.

