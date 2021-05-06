Sondra James Bledsoe has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

CASSVILLE, MO, May 06, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Sondra J. Bledsoe has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

With years of professional excellence to her credit, Ms. Bledsoe has found success as the owner of Sun Marketing for nearly two decades. She previously worked at Remington’s Place in Forsyth, MO, for six years. Ms. Bledsoe’s achievements in the field have largely been driven by her ability to connect with others.

Passionate about the culinary arts, Ms. Bledsoe notably crafts all of her own recipes. Additionally, she caters for largescale events and parties. In light of her exceptional undertakings, Ms. Bledsoe was presented with a First Place Ribbon for her salad dressing.

Ms. Bledsoe first became interested in her profession when her mother, Betty Jo Bledsoe, and her grandmother, Aurilla Brigg, taught her how to cook when she was only eight years old. Henceforth, she was often responsible for preparing meals for her younger siblings while her mother was at work. Looking toward the future, Ms. Bledsoe intends to establish another small restaurant and serve specialty menu items to the community.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.