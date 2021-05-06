Kareen Morales Vincent has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

MUKILTEO, WA, May 06, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Kareen Morales Vincent has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Having accrued nearly 20 years of inimitable experience in the field of aerospace manufacturing and maintenance, Ms. Vincent has garnered a laudable reputation in her position with the Sno-Isle TECH Skill Center since 2018. She initially began her career in aircraft maintenance with Boeing Aerospace Operations, where she worked from 2001 to 2003, as well as from 2007 until 2014. Between these periods, Ms. Vincent excelled in a similar role at Naval Air Station, Meridian, MS, working for L3 Communications.

Prior to embarking upon her professional journey, Ms. Vincent received an Associate of Arts from the Vaughn College of Aeronautics in 2000, attained Airframe and Power Plant licenses and subsequently began her career as a technician. She would return to her alma mater in a professional capacity in 2015, working toward a flight dispatcher certification before assuming one of her present positions as a caregiver on behalf of the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. Ms. Vincent is likewise an associate faculty member of Everett Community College instructing on a curriculum that will eventually lead students to attain federal licenses.

In addition to her primary professional responsibilities, Ms. Vincent is also instructing on the high school level using Core Plus and college-level courses to introduce students to the aviation industry. Her goal is to equip young students with contemporary skills in order to promote and enhance the critical thinking abilities needed for college readiness and workplace situations. In accounting for her standout success, she credits her own grandmother, Martina Cordova, who supported her unflinchingly in all of her career endeavors. Looking toward the future, Ms. Vincent aspires to continue working on her educational program so that her students can seamlessly transition from high school to college.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.