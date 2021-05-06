Fernando Cesani-Vazquez, MD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, May 06, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Fernando Cesani-Vazquez, MD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Cesani-Vazquez celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

For the past year, Dr. Cesani-Vazquez has found success as the chief of radiology service at the Veteran’s Administration (VA) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as part of the VA Caribbean Healthcare System. A talented and respected physician who specializes in internal medicine, radiology and nuclear medicine, he originally hailed from the VA of Jackson, Mississippi, and G.V. Sony Montgomery Medical Center, where he served as the chief of nuclear medicine in the department of radiology. Dr. Cesani-Vazquez also boasts more than 20 years in academia, teaching radiology as a professor at the University of Texas, where he notably directed the PET-CT for the medical branch for many of those years.

Highly regarded in his profession, Dr. Cesani-Vazquez has conducted over a dozen research projects and is active on the Texas Department of Health’s Texas Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program as an advisory committee member. He formerly served on multiple committees for the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) as well. Throughout the course of his career, he has been equally active as a presenter in his field, frequently speaking before various professional groups throughout the country, most recently at the 20th Annual Medical Imaging Seminar at UTMB in 2015, where he expounded on the topic of ‘Pain Palliation in Cancer Patients.’ Furthermore, Dr. Cesani-Vazquez has contributed over 35 scholarly journal articles and approximately 60 abstracts and has been a reviewer on behalf of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine and the National Student Research Forum at UTMB.

Dr. Cesani-Vazquez studied chemical engineering at the University of Wisconsin before acquiring a Doctor of Medicine at the University of Puerto Rico in 1987. He subsequently completed an internship in surgery at Staten Island Hospital, a residency in internal medicine at Mayaguez Medical Center in Puerto Rico, and a nuclear medicine fellowship and second residency in radiology at UTMB. Eminently qualified in his field, Dr. Cesani-Vazquez is board certified in internal medicine, nuclear medicine and radiology.

To remain aware of developments in the field, Dr. Cesani-Vazquez remains active as a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Radiology and, among others, the European Association of Nuclear Medicine. Recognizing his success, he was notably bestowed with the Cum Laude Award from the Radiological Society of North America in 1995 and has since also been named to Super Doctors in the State of Texas six times. A celebrated Marquis listee, Dr. Cesani-Vazquez has been cited in the editions of Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare.

