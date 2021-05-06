Coinomize – All you should know about Bitcoin Mixer

San Francisco, 5th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, BTC, although considered confidential, retains traces of previously committed transactions, to whom and where the coins were transferred, and on this trail anyone can find you if necessary.

Therefore, when you buy bitcoins and transfer them to other addresses, these transactions are not confidential and completely transparent.

Thus, anyone can figure out who is buying bitcoins and where the coins are being sent. It is in this case that the services of the bitcoin toggle switches that we are talking about can come in handy.

So let’s try to figure out “what is a bitcoin mixer and what is it for?”

Any cryptocurrency is easy to track. In addition to the fact that most exchanges and other platforms now require proof of identity, every Bitcoin transaction is recorded on the blockchain, which is a public Bitcoin ledger and is visible to everyone. Therefore, when you buy bitcoins and transfer them to other addresses and wallets, these transactions are visible to everyone and absolutely transparent.

Hence, any user can find out who purchases the coins and where they are sent. An excellent example is the leaked informative report in which the US law enforcement agencies and the NSA wanted to track cryptocurrency users by analyzing transactions.

The search for illegal cryptocurrency transactions can be done not only by the authorities. There are also exchanges that aim to track transactions from gambling sites and Darknet markets. They do not accept funds from gambling sites for reasons known only to them. It can be assumed that the reason is that gambling sites are known as money laundering centers, where some of the proceeds come from the “dark network”.

Bitcoin mixer – is a service designed to anonymize, through which you can prevent the tracking of their transactions in the Bitcoin network.

Coinomize is a bitcoin blender for mixing bitcoin transactions, which helps to increase the confidentiality of transactions. This service is a reliable option for transactions that cannot be tracked in any way.

How Bitcoin mixer works

This cryptocurrency was created in order to become the forefront of the Internet, having such qualities as reliability and anonymity. But still, this crypto coin has some problems with confidentiality, because any user has the opportunity to find out the history of the transaction. As a result, the demand for how to make such transactions as anonymous as possible has grown, thus emerging – bitcoin mixer

The basic principle, surprisingly enough, is mixing. A unique sequence of actions is used. In general, the result of confidentiality reaches 99%, which as a result, there is no way to track transactions in any way. The algorithm is as easy as possible: a transaction is taken into several parts and resent multiple times in different directions. That is, the anonymity of your cryptocoins is ensured through numerous transfers, in this way the most pure and anonymous bitcoins are returned to you, no one can trace such algorithms today.

Strengths of Coinomize

In addition to those described earlier, we would like to note that our service is the best among competitors’ indicators. First, we have the best stats on Bitcoin mixing results for a huge number of people. Pure statistics are kept for you in the footer of the site.

Our site provides a wealth of information on bitcoin and its use. You can find for yourself any answers to questions on the topic of cryptocurrency. But this is not the most important thing that Coinomize can give you.

These are the three most important advantages that have been confirmed by many years of work, as well as by the clients of the bitcoin mixer service:

Absolute anonymity. Excellent transaction speed. Very low commission.

Due to the fact that no personal information will be required from you, and also all entered logins are simply not saved anywhere – users choose our service. We offer instant transactions with complete anonymity, but also, you can choose the intensity of mixing and even set a delay of up to 70 hours, the percentage of anonymity depends on the time you set and the strength of mixing. It is necessary to note such a moment as torus + proxy, when using such a combination, no one will be able to track you in any way.

