Ted Bahns Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Engineering

WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN, May 04, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Ted Bahns has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Backed by years of professional expertise, Mr. Bahns excels as the president of White Bear Photonics LLC, through which he provides contract engineering services, optical analytical equipment supply, system integration and applied spectroscopy ranging from deep ultraviolet to the far infrared applications. In light of his considerable knowledge, he additionally serves as a consultant with Medivators. Moreover, Mr. Bahns has flourished as a strategic partner with the Iowa State University Polymer and Food Protection Consortium.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Bahns gained valuable experience in the field as a senior optical physicist with Imation and a senior product development engineer with 3M, with which he built his foundation in manufacturing, product development and research development in optical disc mastering. He notably began his career as a research assistant with the laser facility at the University of Iowa. Although his career has been filled with highlights, Mr. Bahns is incredibly proud of publishing a number of articles through Iowa State University, obtaining four patents and working with several start-ups that developed spectrometer products and processes.

Mr. Bahns formally pursued an education at the University of Iowa, earning a Bachelor of Arts in music in 1981, a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1989 and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1992. In order to remain aware of changes in the field, he has been affiliated with the Society for Applied Spectroscopy and the Optical Society of America. Within the coming years, Mr. Bahns intends to find someone to buy his business so that he may transition into another line of work.

