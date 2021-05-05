Pent10best Announces Rebrand

Pent10best will Rebrand to the Khobreganrahbari, to Reflect Growth

Pent10best, a lead online betting site, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. The rebrand to the Khobreganrahbari reflects the way the company has grown and expanded in recent years.

The company was founded in 2020 as a online sportsbook but grew to supply businesses with a complete line of igaming. In the last year, the company has developed and grown a online betting site that now accounts for nearly half of turnover.

The company will change its name to Khobreganrahbari as well as release a new logo and website redesign that will all work with its growing business model.

“We think the new name represents where the company is going, and where it has been,” said CFO Odo Karppi. “Specifically, Pent10best represented where we’ve been, and Khobreganrahbari represents where we’re going.”

Visit Best10 Khobreganrahbari.com to explore the new website, brand, and office.