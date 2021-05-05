Marquis Who’s Who Honors Stephen James Humphrey with Inclusion in Who’s Who in the World

KALAMAZOO, MI, May 04, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to honor Stephen James Humphrey with inclusion in Who’s Who in the World. An accomplished listee, Stephen James Humphrey celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After receiving a Bachelor of Arts in biology and chemistry from Western Michigan University, Mr. Humphrey embarked upon his career as a research scientist. In 1969, he accepted a position in this capacity at Pharmacia & Upjohn, now known as Pfizer, for which he worked for more than 40 years before retiring in 2010. During the course of his career, Mr. Humphrey also helped establish PharmOptima, a pharmaceutical company specializing in drug discovery and development.

As a respected voice in his field, Mr. Humphrey authored more than 60 scientific publications throughout his career. He also holds four U.S. patents. Most notably, Mr. Humphrey conducted pharmacological research for the development of numerous worldwide marketed drugs, including nicorandil, minoxidil, PGE1, benzodiazepines, ibutilide, linezolid and safinamide.

For his efforts as a research scientist, Mr. Humphrey received the W.E. Upjohn Award. He also received several academic awards from Phi Eta Sigma and Omega Delta Kappa while studying for his undergraduate degree. To remain aware of developments in the field, he maintains his professional affiliation with the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Heart Association. Outside of his vocational circles, Mr. Humphrey serves as a hospice volunteer, and a coach for youth baseball and hockey.

