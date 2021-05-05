Arthur J. Nozik, PhD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

BOULDER, CO, May 04, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Arthur J. Nozik, PhD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Nozik celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Having earned distinction in U.S. government laboratories, industry, and academia for nearly six decades, Dr. Nozik is currently a Research Professor at the University of Colorado in Boulder in the department of chemistry; he received this appointment in 2012 after several other faculty associations at the University of North Carolina, Tel Aviv University, the University of Colorado, and Southern Connecticut State College. A graduate of Cornell University, Dr. Nozik received a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering in 1959. He also completed a Master of Science in physical chemistry and a Doctor of Philosophy in physical chemistry at Yale University in 1962 and 1967, respectively.

Dr. Nozik is a pioneer in the fields of photoelectrochemistry, semiconductor-molecule interfaces, nanostructures/nanoscience and numerous other aspects of these fields, Dr. Nozik spent over 34 years with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) (formerly known as the Solar Energy Research Institute (SERI)) before earning emeritus status in 2012; NREL is a national laboratory managed by the U.S. Department of Energy. Garnering a laudable reputation as a senior scientist, branch chief and senior research fellow between 1978 and 2012, he conducted extensive research, with a particular interest in such areas as quantization effects and hot electron relaxation dynamics in semiconductors, quantum dots, nanocrystals, quantum dot solar cells, and related science and technology. He also proposed and confirmed several new important concepts in photoelectrochemistry and ultra-high solar photon conversion efficiency. Among other noteworthy positions to Dr. Nozik’s credit, he has served as a group leader at the Materials Science Center of the Allied-Signal Corporation in Morristown, New Jersey, a staff engineer and scientist for the American Cyanamid Company in Stamford, Connecticut, and a research engineer for McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Company in Santa Monica, California.

As an another aspect of his career, Dr. Nozik sits on the advisory council of the Cornell University Energy Systems Institute since 2016. He is also on the advisory or editorial boards for many scientific journals and academic research programs, and was Senior Editor of the Journal of Physical Chemistry from 1993-2006. Dr. Nozik has presented over 380 lectures, has served on numerous review committees and panels, on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation, and was an organizer for many national and international conferences in his fields.

Dr. Nozik has become a prolific speaker and writer in his field. Out of more than the 380 invited lectures at international universities and conferences he was a Plenary or Keynote speaker at over 100 of them. Dr. Nozik was the co-author of “Surface Electron Transfer Processes” in 1995, the book editor of “Photoeffects at Semiconductor-Electrolyte Interfaces” in 1981, the co-editor of “Nanostructured and Photoelectrochemical Systems for Solar Photon Conversation” in 2008, and the co-editor of “Advanced Concepts in Photovoltaics” in 2014. Among other contributions, he authored chapters to many books and conference publications by other authors, and wrote over 218 peer-reviewed scholarly articles and proceedings in science and technology journals (cited over 45,300 times with an h-index of 98). Moreover, Dr. Nozik is a reviewer for 17 professional journals, and continues to serve in various editorial capacities for several respected scholarly journals.

Dr. Nozik is an elected fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Physical Society the Royal Society of Chemistry, and the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute (RASEI) at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Likewise, he is a member of the American Chemical Society, the Materials Research Society and Sigma Xi. Dr. Nozik is also affiliated with the Electrochemical Society as a former chairperson of the energy technology group, and a 2002 ECS Research Award recipient.

Honored multiple times for his accomplishments, Dr. Nozik notably received the 2016 Wilbur Cross Medal of the Yale Graduate School, and has a named Nozik Fellowship from the NREL Director’s Fellowship Program announced at a special symposium at the University of Colorado, where he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Renewable Energy before 150 distinguished professionals in the field from all over the world. Other recognitions included the Thompson-Reuters/Clarivate Analytica Highly Cited Researcher in Chemistry designation in 2014 and the Physics Designation in 2018, the Heinz Gerischer Award from the ECS in 2013 and, among others, the Eni Award from the President of Italy in 2008. A celebrated Marquis listee, Dr. Nozik has been cited in the various editions of Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in the West and Who’s Who in the World.

