T else Launches T’else Kombucha Ampoule to Reverse Symptoms of Rough, Dry Skin

T’else is the brand that combines K-Beauty cosmeceutical science to caring for rough, dry skin and treating the skin to budget-friendly spa and clinic level skincare with a focus on dry, sensitive skin types. The most recent addition to the T’else line is T’else Kombucha Ampoule, a translucent, lightweight, fragrance free, non-greasy Ampoule that contains 60% Kombucha Extract which is known to help reverse the symptoms of rough, dry skin and leave it feeling smooth and looking healthy.

T’else Kombucha Teatox Ampoule harnesses the destoxifying power of kombucha, used for centuries to promote digestive health and rejuvenation for the body, inside and out. The specially fermented tea essence helps to promote healthy cell renewal and the crucial balance of the skin microbiom, protecting the skin barrier from the abuses of the environment that cause skin to dry out and become rough.

“We are excited to add such an intensive ampoule to our T’else Kombucha Teatox line. The environment and the natural aging process are harsh on skin, especially dry and sensitive skin types. We are packing all the nutrients, detoxifying and hydrating components we possibl can into this ampoule to give dry, sensitive skin a true ally,” said Dr. Raymond Park, developer and CEO of T’else.

T’else Kombucha Teatox ampoule also contains a triple amount of hyaluronic acid, 5000 ppm of low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, to help enhance absorption. It leaves the skin feeling softer and looking more moisturized and smooth.

The ampoule is vegan, omitting those ingredients that could be harmful and cause irritation to the skin. The ampoule is also formulated with a wealth of botanical oils like bergamot, to refresh, balance and gently cleanse away impurities and dead skin cells, to brighten the skin and improve elasticity.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.