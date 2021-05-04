NIDCAP Federation International Releases Episodes 4 & 5 in Podcast Series, NICU Care with NIDCAP

The NIDCAP Federation International proudly presents two new podcast episodes in their series, NICU Care with NIDCAP. Episodes 4 and 5 are now available.

Produced by The NIDCAP Federation International, alongside Jeff Bradbury of TeacherCast Educational Network and funded by Jennifer Degl of Speaking for Moms and Babies, Inc., NICU Care with NIDCAP is a series of one-on-one and group conversations.

In each episode, best practices are discussed to support the health and development of hospitalized newborns, infants and their families, and those that care for them, in intensive care nursery settings and beyond.

The new episodes in Season One include:

Episode 4: Everyone Matters in the NICU: featuring Dr. Dorothy Vittner and Dr. Gretchen Lawhon

Episode 5: Everything Matters in the NICU: featuring Dr. Gretchen Lawhon and Dr. Dorothy Vittner

Episodes 1-5 are now available for listening on the website, www.nidcap.org and interested parties can also download them from their favorite podcast sites such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Overcast.

Season Two will be released in 2022.

About The NIDCAP Federation International:

The NFI is a nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3), membership and educational certifying organization founded in 2001 and the professional organization representing the NIDCAP community worldwide with more than 3000 clinicians, educators, researchers, families and students as its members.

The Newborn Individualized Developmental Care and Assessment Program (NIDCAP), developed by Heidelise Als, PhD and her colleagues, is a comprehensive approach to care that is developmentally supportive and individualized to the infant’s goals and level of stability.

Based on detailed observations, NIDCAP was developed to create supportive, developmentally appropriate hospital environments for preterm and medically at-risk infants and their families.

About TeacherCast Educational Broadcasting Network:

The TeacherCast Educational Network features Podcasts, Reviews, and Professional Development with the world’s leading educators and edtech companies. Jeff Bradbury, the creator of the TeacherCast Educational Network and host of “Ask the Tech Coach,” the podcast that helps Technology Coaches create amazing digital learning programs is also a producer for many podcast series for companies such as Microsoft.

For more information please visit www.NIDCAP.org

