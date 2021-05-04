Jeannine M. Coughlin, EdS, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

STERLING, MI, May 03, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Jeannine M. Coughlin, EdS, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Ms. Coughlin celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Having earned distinction in the field of education for more than two and a half decades, Ms. Coughlin excelled as the principal of the Woodley Leadership Academy in Saginaw, Michigan, where she was promoted to her position in 2018. Her tenure with Saginaw Public Schools has also included appointments as an instrumental music teacher from 1993 to 2018 and as the athletic director for Saginaw High School between 2015 and 2018. Additionally, Ms. Coughlin now works as an academic interventionist at Standish-Sterling Central High School in Standish, Michigan. In this capacity, she works with students that are struggling in the subjects of reading and mathematics.

Apart from her commitments as a teacher, Ms. Coughlin earned distinction as a consultant and presenter for Success of Baldridge in the Classroom in Saginaw from 2001 to 2003 and for Reading and Writing in the Arts in Bay City, Michigan, in 2001. She also notably directed the Michigan High School All Star Band between 2001 and 2006 and the Herter Band Camp for nearly two decades between 1995 and 2012. Furthermore, Ms. Coughlin excelled in sports, serving as a softball and tennis coach at Saginaw High school from 2001 to 2012 and from 1998 until 2000, respectively.

A published author, Ms. Coughlin released her first book in 2001, an anthology titled “Reflections: Threads-Words that Bind Us.” Proud of her achievements, she is especially gratified to have led her high school marching bands, which notably hailed from a low socioeconomic status community and was comprised of numerous at-risk students. Over time, Ms. Coughlin was able to develop the band’s program tremendously, which rose to a total of 237 students from a mere 13. The success of the band also received a once in a lifetime opportunity, invited to perform at President Barack Obama’s first presidential inauguration as the only band from the state of Michigan.

An alumnus of Saginaw Valley State University, Ms. Coughlin holds a Bachelor of Art in music education since 1992. She also completed postgraduate coursework on campus in 1996 and 2003. Her subsequent performance in the field earned her recognition by the Michigan Education Association with an Excellence in Education Award in 1996 and the status of Music Educator of the Year in 2011. She was also named as the Saginaw Valley Teacher of the Year by the Michigan High School Athletic Association in 2000. Other accolades to Ms. Coughlin’s credit have included being named as the Saginawian of the Year by the Saginaw Newspaper in 2006 and receiving a Touch Star Award from the Michigan Young Arts in 2011, as well as an All Area Arts Award from the Saginaw Arts Enrichment Foundation in 2011.

