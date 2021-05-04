Japan – Synopsis 2021: Hot Trends – Join the Summit 1-5 June

Synopsis 2021: Hot Trends is a 5-day international summit on major cryptocurrency industry trends, including DeFi, NFTs, and a fresh approach to digital art. Over 60 leading industry experts from around the world will ensure full immersion in the world of decentralized finance and crypto economy. The summit will be streamed on several popular platforms, including YouTube and Theta.tv.

The summit offers you 5 days of full immersion in the digital economy. Get access to relevant information from industry headliners. Round tables, panel discussions, solo performances, AMAs, and interviews are waiting for your attention and participation. Panels to include Decentralized Finance, Yield Farming, Mining, NFT Exchanges, Digital Economy & Regulation, Trading Ethereum 2.0, Binance Smart Chain, and more.

Synopsis 2021: Hot Trends will feature outstanding speakers of the global blockchain industry, DeFi and digital art (NFTs), and representatives of regulators and digital asset platforms. Many manage globally renowned projects; each is a professional in their realm: DeFi, digital asset exchanges, trading, market analysis, research, mining, NFTs, blockchain project management, law and regulation, business-state interactions, and more.

– Summit hosts: Maria Stankevich (EXMO), Yan Khavanskiy (Coindar, Colibri Group) and Lihan Lee (Xangle).

– Summit sponsors: Algorand, ARPA, CyberVein, Gather Network, Verasity, Bella Protocol, TrustBase, Gate, Bingbon and others

– Partners include: THETA, Binance, Aergo, Conflux, TON Labs, Free TON, EXMO, MahaDAO, OKEx, Elysia, Plasm Network, Shiden Network, Stake Technologies, VAIOT, J2TX, MobiFi, Coffe.io, Securities, BeInCrypto and others

– Organizers: Colibri Group, Coindar

– Co-organizers: Xangle, Prometheus, Investment Russia

– Special partner: THETA Labs

– Summit website: https://synopsis2021.com/