International Line-Up of Expert Speakers Announced for SMi Group’s Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems 2021 Conference

SMi Group is delighted to be holding the inaugural Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems conference, which is taking place in London, UK, on the 20th and 21st September 2021. As part of their leading Armoured Vehicle events portfolio, this conference will address how technological advances in power solutions will enhance the overall performance of future armoured vehicles.

As the only conference for armoured vehicle experts focused on vehicle power and propulsion systems, this unique event will bring together key host-nation decision-makers, the UK industry, international militaries, and leading OEMs and system integrators from all over the world.

For those interested in attending, there is an early bird discount of £200 when you book by 28th May 2021. Register at http://www.fav-powersystems.com/pr1.

The featured expert speakers for 2021 include:

Conference Chairman:

– Brigadier (Ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Former Head of Force Protection, British Army

Host Nation Speakers:

– Lieutenant General Richard Nugee, Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy Lead, UK MoD

– Colonel Simon Ridgway, Assistant Head Plans, Ground Manoeuvre Capability, British Army

– Lieutenant Colonel James De St John-Pryce*, Incoming Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army

– Mr William Suttie, Technical Authority, Land Platforms Group, DSTL, UK MoD

– Professor Aldo Sorniotti, Professor in Advanced Vehicle Engineering, University of Surrey

International Speakers:

– Major General Richard ‘Ross’ Coffman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command

– Colonel Adrián Benito, Chief of 8×8 Dragón AFV Program, Spanish MoD

– Dr Mike Kweon, VICTOR ERP Program Manager, Vehicle Technology Directorate, Army Research Lab, US Army

– Dr Carsten Cremers, Team Leader Fuels Cells, Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology ICT

Industry Speakers:

– Professor Gerhard Skoff, Vice President & General Manager, Special Purpose Powertrain, AVL List GmbH

– Mr Carlos Gil, Director Engineer, Ascod and Tracked Vehicles, General Dynamics European Land Systems

– Mr Jeff Ryder, Vice President of Growth and Strategy, GM Defense

– Mr Phil Barnes, Senior Scientist, Power Sources, QinetiQ

– Mr Leon Tricot, Mechanical Systems Engineer, Advanced Services & Products; Hybrid Electric Drives, QinetiQ

– Dr Marcus Potter, Head of Mobility, Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land

The event brochure has just been released and can be viewed online at http://www.fav-powersystems.com/pr1.

Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference

20th – 21st September 2021

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

*Subject to final confirmation

SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.

For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk