“Include ME!” is Free on Amazon for One More Day (until 04/30/2021)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Melinda Jenniss new #1 international best-selling book, Include ME!: How to Build and Lead Authentic Inclusion in a Segregated World. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store until April 30th.

As the author of Include ME! Melinda inspires people to be mindful of inclusion in their daily lives. From topics like supremacy, empathy, and grassroots organizing, she shines a light on the barriers that are put in place to exclude. She shows how these barriers can be removed by getting to the emotional core of inclusion, how it hurts when we dont have it, and how rewarding it is when we do. She provides answers to the question, where does exclusion derive, and how can we overcome it?

Melinda creatively uses personal and historical storytelling to share ways people can proactively bolster inclusion at every step from the individual to the business world. True to its title, Include ME! is not exclusive to individuals with disabilities. The tools and stories are intended to inspire people of all ages, races, gender identities, sexualities, and abilities. Through Include ME! Melinda paints a vivid picture for her readers of what it would look and feel like if we ALL would unite to ensure equity and inclusion for everyone!

Include ME! by Melinda Jennis is free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (04/26/2021 – 04/30/2021) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0921ZP9Z1

Include ME! has a 5-star rating on Amazon.com. Heres what some people are saying:

Melindas experience and insight gives the explicit meaning of inclusion. This challenges the establishment of how we treat and include marginalized groups of people, and gives a powerful voice on the side of advocacy and guidance to assist those who need a champion and those who need the push to be more aware of the world around them. I think that more people, especially those in education and in positions of public influence have to read this book. I think this book is courageous and needed. Thank you so much! – Jacob T.

This book is so incredibly timely. Its perfect for the turbulent era we are in and a great source for answers on how to build a more inspired, more passionate, and more compassionate world where all can feel included, empowered, and ready to change the world! – Stephanie J.

About the Author:

Melinda Jennis started a nonprofit in 2002, and has been running the organization since that time as Founder and President. The organizations mission is about the inclusion of children of all abilities. Her son is multiply disabled and was excluded from just about everything, so she is very passionate about inclusion. With all the racism going on and recent events, she really felt the need to write a book to tell about her experiences and what she has learned about inclusion in 25 years of working in the trenches.