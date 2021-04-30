Sunil Ramlall Publishes Key Research on Role of Human Resource Management

Sunil Ramlall, HR Scholar, explains the role of HR in organizations and how companies can utilize HR strategies to be successful from a financial, customer and process perspective. Much debate has centered on the impact of strategic HRM on organizational performance. Through research, discussions with HR professionals, Line managers, and Senior Executives, there have been varying levels of perspectives on the focus of HR, time spent on various HR activities, and the deliverables of the HR strategies.

Researchers have argued that human resources may be seen as a source of sustained competitive advantage for organizations (Barney, 1991; B. Becker & Huselid, 1998; B. Becker, Huselid, & Ulrich, 2001). The underlying assumption is that human resources are unique to the extent that competitors cannot imitate them (Akhtar, Ding, & Ge, 2008). Strategic HRM practices enhance both individual and organization performance, and employees that are well trained and motivated are more committed and willing to spend extra effort to achieve superior performance (Brian Becker & Huselid, 2006). The major distinction connecting strategic HRM practices and HRM is the adoption and integration of strategic decisions into HRM procedures and plans to manage organization performance (Guest, 1989). Delery and Doty (1996) identified seven such practices that have been consistently considered strategic HRM practices. They defined strategic HRM practices as those that are – theoretically or empirically related to overall organizational performance‖ (p. 805).

Sunil Ramlall explains that in the end, HR serves to contribute to an organization‘s success and ensure employees’ well-being. It is about helping the organization compete more effectively and beating the competition. It is about being able to attract and retain employees and helping employees give their best.