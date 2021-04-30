America Express Vice President Matt Grant Joins the Arizona Technology Council Board of Directors

The Arizona Technology Council today announced it has appointed Matt Grant, vice president, Cloud Operations and Global Payments Network Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), American Express, to its board of directors.Grant was elected unanimously to serve a three-year term at the Council’s quarterly board meeting held on April 29, 2021.

“Matt is a long-time technology leader in Arizona and he brings a wealth of knowledge to our board,” said Steven G. Zylstra, Arizona Technology Council president and CEO. “His expertise in fintech and banking will provide a fresh perspective on a rapidly growing industry in our state and his background across a wide variety of sectors will also enhance the Council’s mission of supporting the technology industry’s explosive growth.”

The board of directors serves an advisory and fiduciary role by representing the interests of the state’s technology industries in the Council’s strategic planning and ongoing operations. The current board consists of 32 members representing a diverse set of organizations.

“The Council is a critical organization in Arizona dedicated to the growth and progression of our technology industry,” Grant said.. “My goal is to support and enhance its mission by providing insight and expertise wherever I can. I look forward to collaborating with my peers on the board who represent the leading minds in our innovation and business ecosystem.”

About Matt Grant:

In his role as vice president, Cloud Operations and Global Payments Network SRE at American Express, Grant oversees implementation, automation and operations of infrastructure services across compute, network, storage and enterprise cloud platforms to ensure American Express is optimizing for resilience, world-class services and cost efficiency. Additionally, Grant leads NeMo SRE supporting the company’s Global Payments Network providing full-stack operations support to the platform through software engineering practices, automation and end-to-end observability.

American Express’s Cloud Operations is responsible for deploying, operating and maintaining the company’s data networks, cloud environment, distributed server solutions, storage capabilities and SRE support for Global Payments Network. Grant’s focus is to deliver operations and services to enable world-class infrastructure availability for American Express while maintaining a secure and compliant environment.

Grant joined American Express from Stratus Technologies in July 2011 where he served as global director responsible for the firm’s Professional and Managed Services business.

Companies represented on the Arizona Technology Council Board of Directors include:

AccountabilIT, Alerion Capital Group, Alliance Bank of Arizona, American Express, APS, Arizona Commerce Authority, ASU-Office of Knowledge & Enterprise Development, Avnet, Ballard Spahr, Benchmark, Encora, EY, Greenberg Traurig LLP, Honeywell Aerospace, IBM, Ideas Collide, Illume Advising, Intel, Iron Mountain Data Centers, KEAP, KEO Marketing Inc., LaneTerralever, Lyft, MSS Business Transformation Advisory, PADT, PayPal, Phoenix Business Journal, Quarles & Brady, Rincon Research, Solugenix, Tech Parks Arizona – University of Arizona, TGen, University of Advancing Technology and Vonage Business Solutions Group.

About Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.