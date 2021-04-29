ViewPool – The milestone in a better and healthier future for Crypto Enthusiasts

Trelleborg, Sweden, 28th April, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, With so many people across the world fully adopting the use of cryptocurrencies for payment of goods and services, the crypto ecosystem certainly comes with opportunities for crypto enthusiasts to make passive income.

In a bid for crypto enthusiasts to further enjoy the benefits of cryptocurrencies, the team behind ViewPool is pleased to introduce its token to the crypto community. ViewPool was designed and developed to help investors earn extra income while watching digital content and live podcasts.

VEP Token

ViewPool has a utility token that users can use to pay for goods and services on the ViewPool protocol. Users can also use VEP to pay for transaction fees and other related fees.

ViewPool’s Unique Selling Proposition

Here is why investors prefer ViewPool over other blockchain-powered projects:

Automatic Reward: Users will be able to claim different rewards just by executing different tasks like watching live streaming or live podcasts.

Exchange Token For Classical Currencies: You can exchange the tokens earned to classical currencies like ETH and BTC. You can also stake the tokens in big esports events.

ViewPool Bank: Every transaction on the ViewPool protocol is charged 2% fee. This transaction fee is allowed to accured in the ViewPool Bank to create a reward system for users.

How To Buy ViewPool

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to buy ViewPool:

Download the Trust Wallet app

Deposit BNB or BSC into the Trust Wallet.

Go to your browser to add PancakeSwap exchange to your Trust Wallet.

Connect your wallet

Select any currency of your choice and unveil the contract address.

Copy the address and paste in the search bar. You will find the VEP token.

Enter the amount of VEP you want to purchase and click “Purchase” to proceed with the transaction.

About ViewPool

ViewPool is a blockchain-powered project which was launched to save investors time and confidence. ViewPool is a token for crypto enthusiasts and those in the gaming community. The team at ViewPool wants users to enjoy free time by watching digital content and also earn extra cash by the side.

ViewPool has a session tracker that will track the total time watching digital content. Token holders will access more features, including AFK mode, Esports bettings, and ViewPool Battles. Token holders will also earn bigger yields.

ViewPool parades a team of experienced and knowledgeable staff members who are experts in Blockchain technology, marketing, and project management.

