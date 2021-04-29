Vanessa Behrend Lauded for Excellence in Information Technology

CLEVELAND, OH, April 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Vanessa Behrend has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After beginning her career as a clerk with the U.S. government, Ms. Behrend accepted a role as an information technology specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Over the course of nearly 35 years, she additionally garnered valuable expertise with the organization as an information specialist and clerk typist. Drawing on her considerable knowledge, she excels today as a business opportunity specialist with the Cleveland District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Throughout her career, Ms. Behrend has worked with socially and economically disadvantaged businesses in order to help them grow and expand. Due to her hard work and dedication, she has worked hard to establish herself as the business professional and person that she is today. In light of her professional accomplishments, Ms. Behrend was recognized as the Support Employee of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration in 1987, a Federal Executive Board Support Employee of the Year in 1992 and a Federal Executive Board Wings of Excellence Employee of the Year in 2012 and 2016.

Dedicated to continued education, Ms. Behrend has obtained an FAC-C level one certification, as well as a Bachelor of Science in information technology from the University of Phoenix over the course of her career. In the coming years, she intends to continue living by her personal motto, “Live one day at a time and do the best you can do!” Ultimately, Ms. Behrend hopes to get a promotion at the Cleveland District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

