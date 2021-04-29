CIMdata Announces a Successful 2021 PLM Market & Industry Forum Series

This annual event presents PLM industry trends, 2020 global PLM market growth, and major research topics.

CIMdata’s 2021 PLM Market & Industry Forum

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – April 27, 2021 – PRLog — CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces the successful completion of its 2021 PLM Market & Industry Forum. For 2021 the Forums were held in April as a series of virtual events for the PLM community in North America, EMEA, India, China, and Japan. Over 280 people registered, representing 98 companies. A series of update sessions will take place in June and September.

CIMdata’s PLM Market & Industry Forums are the world’s premier event for software and service providers focused on the PLM market and its development and growth. Participants gathered online to hear CIMdata’s perspective on the state and trends of the PLM market, as well as a detailed discussion of CIMdata’s research and viewpoints on the 2020 PLM market results. CIMdata shared its extensive analysis and forecasts regarding market growth across PLM domains, industries, regions, and the performance (revenue and market share analysis) of leading PLM software and service providers. The theme for 2021 was “Resilience in the Face of Crisis: Bouncing Forward.”

In addition to the state of the industry, trends, and the market numbers, the program included presentations on:

The Resilience of the PLM Economy

Industrial Resilience in the Face of Crisis

During the event, CIMdata announced that Aras, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, IBM, Oracle, PTC, SAP, and Siemens were CIMdata PLM Mindshare Leaders for 2021.

Commenting on the PLM market, Stan Przybylinski, CIMdata’s Vice President, stated that, “The PLM market, as measured by CIMdata, grew by 3.5% in the calendar year 2020, above our forecast of -1.7%. The results were mixed, with some PLM segments up strongly and others down. The EDA segment had strong growth overall with no COVID-19 pause. Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) often struggles in downturns, and 2020 was no different, with CAM down 6.3%. The Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) segment grew strongly at 9.1% driven, in part, by Autodesk’s move to subscription- based licensing. Simulation and analysis (S&A) recovered strongly in the second half of the year, with Ansys and Altair beating their guidance estimated after Q3.”

He added, “The growth drivers for the PLM Economy, Industry 4.0, smart connected products, IoT, and digital transformation, remain despite the COVID-19 pause. It will take some time for the market to recover, and CIMdata tried to gauge that in our forecasts out to 2025. CIMdata believes that supply chain issues revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic will drive future investments in smart manufacturing to make near-shoring and onshoring more economically viable. The crisis also saw an increased reliance on virtual collaboration, another trend that can have positive impacts on the PLM market. Finally, based on other CIMdata research, COVID-19 accelerated the interest in and adoption of cloud-based solutions. We might have reached a tipping point toward PLM on the cloud.”

The PLM Market & Industry Forums provide the first look at CIMdata’s PLM market estimates. CIMdata releases the complete analysis in its PLM Market Analysis Report Series. For more information, please see www.CIMdata.com.