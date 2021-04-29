Barbara VanRenterghem, Ph.D., has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

RUTLAND, MA, April 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Barbara VanRenterghem, Ph.D., has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Dr. VanRenterghem has established herself as a talented scientist with a background in biochemistry, pharmacology, molecular medicine, and molecular biology over many years. Since 2008, she excelled as the editorial director for Food Safety Magazine (Target Group and BNP Media). Dr. VanRenterghem held several other distinguished roles in her field, including as the chief editor, scientific editor, and acquisitions editor for Preclinica and BioTechniques (Eaton Publishing and T&F Informa) between 1999 and 2005 as well as the chief editor and science editor for Controlled Environments and Lab Manager Magazine (Vicon Publishing) from 2006 to 2008.

Utilizing her expertise to motivate others through communication, Dr. VanRenterghem has dedicated her career to the field of scientific journalism. Flourishing at writing, editing, and various forms of media, she is responsible for providing insight and expertise for content, operations, and the management of editorial projects with respect to commercial and science communications. Among other duties, Dr. VanRenterghem often travels to various press events and conferences.

Dr. VanRenterghem began freelance writing and editing in 2004, providing biomedical manuscript copy editing in addition to bioscience report and grant writing. She initially worked for BioTechniques, which was a privately held company, and has had the good fortune to be involved with several magazines from conceptualization to defining the advertising base and eventually determining what the audience would look like. In the years since, Dr. VanRenterghem has been fortunate to work with a range of industries, from biomedical research to food and agriculture.

Dr. VanRenterghem pursued her formal studies at Bowling Green State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in biology with a minor in chemistry in 1989. She subsequently graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in pharmacology at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in 1994 prior to completing a postdoctoral fellowship in molecular medicine and biochemistry at the University of Massachusetts from 1994 to 1998. Affiliated with several industry-related organizations in support of her career, she is a member of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and the Council of Science Editors. As a part of her civic commitments, Dr. VanRenterghem has been active with a local hospital as a board member, a patient and family advisory council member, and patient and a family care committee member.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.