Why Beaustar Influencer BEE.O Fell in Love With LaStella Aqua Quenching Gel, K-Beauty’s Premier Dermaceutical for Dry, Sensitive Skin

The Beaustar influencers in South Korea are the gold standard for skin care reviews in South Korea. Recently, BEE.O a Beaustar blogger and Instagram influencer with more than 30-thousand followers, reviewed LaStella Aqua Quenching Gel, a popular K-Beauty dermaceutical brand in Asia that has sold in Hong Kong’s most exclusive boutique chain and in recent years has become available online. LaStella is K-Beauty’s leading brand dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable age-fighting clinic-level skincare with a focus on dry, sensitive and combination skin types.

“If you look at the formulation, you can see that it is a completely refreshing gel formulation! When it touches the skin, it turns into a liquid like water, The point is that it is quickly absorbed into the skin. It was not only light and fresh, but it was excellent in keeping my skin moist! It’s really very attractive and nice… Especially, when summer comes, thicker cream is burdensome. It was a really light formulation and had good absorption, so I was satisfied with the feeling of use!” BEE.O wrote in her review.

This lightweight clear gel delivers an innovative infusion of hydration using DEEP SEA WATER, rich in minerals; JEJU ALPINE FLOWER COMPLEX that soothes and acts as an anti-inflammatory and HYALURONIC ACID which is known to attract moisture from the air. It contains CENTELLA ASIATICA to help reduce irritation and revive damaged skin and ADENOSINE recognized for its anti-aging and wrinkle reducing attributes. SYN®-HYCAN, a patented cosmetic peptide, is a new moisture-locking solution proven to boost skin’s own renewal of hyaluronic acid, resulting in a visible remodeling effect and firmer, more moisturized skin. Aquaxyl then acts as a net to hold that moisture in and distribute it evenly throughout the skin barrier. Together, the two ingredients form a barrier that prevents evaporation of crucial, skin-nourishing hydration, keeping skin plumper and smoother.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.