Sputnik V authorized in Bangladesh

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces that the Directorate general of Drug Administration (DGDA) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus.

The vaccine has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure (EUA). Bangladesh has become the 62-nd country to authorize the use of Sputnik V. Total population of the countries where Sputnik V is approved for use is 3.2 billion people.

Post-vaccination studies in a number of countries demonstrate that Sputnik V is the safest and most effective vaccine against coronavirus. Sputnik V ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:

“Bangladesh is one of the most populated countries in Asia and with the help of Sputnik V many lives will be saved in the country. Diversification of the national vaccine portfolio through registration of Sputnik V provides people of Bangladesh with access to one of the best vaccines against coronavirus in the world, which has been approved in over 60 countries.”

Sputnik V has a number of key advantages:

Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021;The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years.Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades.There are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V.The storage temperature of Sputnik V at +2+8 C means it can be stored in a conventional refrigerator without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure.The price of Sputnik V is less than $10 per shot, making it affordable around the world.