Forsta, Reinventing the Global Insights Industry

The newly merged businesses of Confirmit and FocusVision, two of the world’s leading Experience and Research technology companies, have announced Forsta as the new brand for the organisation.

Kyle Ferguson, CEO

Kyle Ferguson, CEO of the business comments: “I am delighted to introduce Forsta as our new brand. Today’s announcement takes us a step closer to realising our ambition of creating a world class business that will reinvent the global insights industry. Forsta brings us to the cusp of a new frontier of customer experience, where discovery and understanding of insights will lead to stories that quickly fuel action for our customers. Together we will grow smarter and faster as we bring experience research to life.

“It’s easy to say you are a purpose driven organisation. The hardest part is delivering on the claim. Forsta’s purpose is simple. We exist to help inform and inspire decision makers.”

Both Confirmit and FocusVision will become Forsta brands and continue to operate as usual while the organisation continues its integration plans and brand strategy roll out.

