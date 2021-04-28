ComputaBio Adds Comprehensive Biological Data Analysis Services

Recent years have witnessed the rapid development of pharmaceutical industry. The COVID-19 epidemic, the global pandemic still prevalent in many countries, has brought more and more capital concentrated in drug development. To make the best use of funds, especially when dealing with large amounts of biological and clinical data, drug research scientists need to take data analysis seriously to acquire accurate and reliable data, on one side in accordance with the study protocol and on the other side, getting closer and closer to the study success.

Biological data analysis, a scientific approach combining computational techniques and biological data, is a powerful extension for traditional data analysis. It can help researchers obtain a deeper and broader picture of biological relationships and discover new knowledge when they mine and analyze the explosive results generated in the research.

To help global scientists tackle with various types of biological data, ComputaBio now launches biological data analysis services. The company claims to have created efficient data analysis pipelines using advanced data mining technologies to conduct custom and cost-effective analysis for the clients.

We continuously expand our scope of services just to meet the growing needs from the market. Says Gary Williams, Senior Scientist of ComputaBio, With state-of-art tools and techniques, our team is ready to help researchers with complex data analysis tasks, even with a limited budget.

The companys biological data analysis services include but are not limited to:



* Biomarker Identification



* Biological Modeling



* Image Analysis



* Statistical Data Analysis and Programming



* Data Visualization



* Bioinformatic Analysis-Data Preprocess and Normalization



* Bioinformatics Data Management



* Structural Biology

For biomarker identification, we exploit various types of data include that from ChIP-Seq, RNA-Seq, miRNA sequencing, 4C-Seq, microarray, mass spectroscopy experiments, etc., Adds Gary, And for statistical data analysis and programming, we are capable to conduct high-solution macromolecular structure analysis from X-ray crystallography, NMR and EM data. All depending on the needs of researchers.

For further information about the service or the company itself, visit the companys website: https://www.computabio.com/biological-data-analysis.html.

About ComputaBio:



Located in the United States, ComputaBio is a supplier providing a wide range of computational biology and chemistry services for drug discovery and development researchers. The company has gathered a team of scientists with advanced computational biology techniques and a mission to provide high-quality services including molecular dynamics simulation, drug design, virtual screening, structure modeling, structure analysis, biological data analysis, etc.

